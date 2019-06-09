No More Parties In LA: Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods And Kylie Jenner End Up At Same West Hollywood Hotspot

Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Celebrate Mutual Friends’ Birthday

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods ended up in the same nightclub VIP section Friday night as both ladies were celebrating mutual friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s 22nd birthday at Bootsy Bellows — when Tristan Thompson also made an appearance, according to TMZ reports.

The tabloid site says Kylie rode to the party with Stassie, who she referred to on IG as her “bestie,” (we don’t think that’s a dig btw, because Kylie has been calling both Stassie and Jordyn her BFF’s for as long as we’ve been following her). The site says there’s no word if Kylie and Jordyn spoke inside, but Jordyn didn’t seem to be in a great mood when she left, in the same car as Jaden Smith, because she flipped the paps off with both hands.

Tristan Thompson didn’t seem to be at the club for Stassie’s birthday, so it’s possible Jordyn and Kylie both managed not to see or speak with him. Still, it’s a little too close for comfort if you ask us.

This particular run in comes on the heels of new reports that Kylie and Jordyn may be closing to patching things up.

“Their relationship is on the road to recovery,” a source says exclusively in the current issue of Us Weekly.

But while things are looking up for the former best friends, reportedly things will never be the same.

The source explains, “Kylie knows the separation from Jordyn will help both of them — and Kylie’s family — to heal.”

What do y’all think? Seems like at this rate these two will be kicking it hard by mid-summer — if Tristan (or Khloe) doesn’t stir up anymore trouble.