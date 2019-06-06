Glam Godiva Gawdess Jackie Aina Covers ESSENCE’s June Digital Issue

Jackie Aina Covers ESSENCE

Godiva GAWDESS Jackie Aina can add a new title to her resume; ESSENCE cover star. Aina who’s already been named the NAACP’s YouTuber of the Year brought her brand to the pages of the women’s mage for their June digital issue. Inside the influencer who boasts over 3 million YouTube subscribers and 1.2 million Instagram followers is speaking on something she’s especially passionate about, inclusivity in the beauty world.

“I just feel like you can tell when something feels right and when something is not quite there just yet.” And one thing the outspoken beauty guru would never want to portray to her online community is inauthenticity. Because no matter her success working within the mainstream beauty market, Aina won’t be quieting down anytime soon—far from it. “If anything, I’m just going to keep being more vocal because I have a little more leeway now. I’m just going to keep strong-arming this conversation,” she says.”

Jackie also hinted that she’s got something “big” in this works—maybe her own beauty brand?

“I want to have merchandise. I just want to be in every lane,” she reveals. TV hosting is also an option, with red carpet reporting a dream of hers.”

Slaaaaaaay Jackie!

See more of this gorgeous Godiva gawdess in ESSENCE on the flip.

Credits:

Photography – Adrienne Raquel @adrienneraquel

Hair – Stephen Hudson @sevenknows

Makeup – Danessa Myricks @danessa_myricks

Manicure – Gracie J @theeditorialnail

Writer – Marjon Carlos @marjon_carlos

Global Beauty Director – Julee Wilson @missjulee

Fashion Director/Stylist – Marielle Bobo @mariellebobo

Art Director – Rashida Morgan @inrashidasworld