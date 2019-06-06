Subscribing To His Queen: Kyrie Irving Reveals He’s Smashing THIS Curly Haired YouTuber To Like Button Smithereens

New Couple Alert: Kyrie Irving Calls Marlene Wilkerson His “Queen”

Kyrie Irving just made it Instagram official with his NEW girlfriend. The Celtics baller just posted up an IG shout out to his boo. Her name is Marlene Wilkerson, she resides in Los Angeles and is a full-time YouTuber. The tech-savvy sweetheart also has a business marketing degree and makes her own coins.

In one of her videos, Marlene claims to rake in $20,000 a month on her own. Hit the flip to see the video Kyrie posted, giving his ‘Queen’ Marlene her props.