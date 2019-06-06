21 Bridges: Chadwick Boseman Talks Petting Tigers, Scoring on Kevin Garnett, And His New Movie [Video]

Chadwick Boseman Talks About His New Film 21 Bridges

Chadwick Boseman stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week to talk about everything he’s been up to lately, leading up to the release of his latest film.

The Black Panther star talks about going to Thailand, what it was like visiting an elephant sanctuary, getting extremely close to some huge tigers, playing basketball against the one and only Kevin Garnett, and what we can expect from his new movie, 21 Bridges.

Check out the interview below to hear about all that and more: