Save The Kingdom: Disney Announces The Lion King “PROTECT THE PRIDE” Campaign

Disney Announces The Lion King “PROTECT THE PRIDE” Campaign

Disney’s upcoming film, LION KING starring Beyonce, Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Keegan-Michael Key, Alfre Woodard and more hits theaters July 19th!

If somehow you’re unfamiliar, Lion King tells the story of what happens when after the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

To gear up for the release of the film, Disney has launched the “Protect the Pride” campaign designed to raise awareness around the danger of lions and other wildlife across Africa, focusing on protecting animal populations and their habitats. The Lion King “Protect the Pride” campaign focuses on protecting and revitalizing lion populations and the habitats they need to thrive. Disney has already donated more than $1.5 million to the Wildlife Conservation Network’s (WCN) Lion Recovery Fund (LRF) and its partners andwill make additional grants as well as invite fans to help double the donation for a total contribution of up to $3 million. Fans may participate by taking part in celebratory experiences and purchasing special-edition products, as part of The Lion King Protect the Pride campaign. Find more info here, and don’t forget to check out Disney’s live action rendition of the legendary Lion King!