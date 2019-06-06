GTFOHWTBS! NBA Bans Warriors Investor And Privileged Ph**kboi Mark Stevens From All Future Games And Fined $500k For Pushing Kyle Lowry
Warriors Investor Banned From All NBA Games For Pushing Kyle Lowry
Last night there was an incident during game 3 of the NBA Finals where Warriors investor Mark Stevens pushed Kyle Lowry after the Raptors baller had crashed into the stands.
A “fan” making physical contact with a player like that can NOT be permitted and several NBA players including LeBron James spoke out on the issue to put some pressure on the NBA to react appropriately:
View this post on Instagram
🗣There’s absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL. There’s so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions. Just think to yourself, what if @kyle_lowry7 would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself. I’ve been quite throughout the whole NBA playoffs watching every game (haven’t missed one) but after I saw what I saw last night, took time to let it manifest into my thinking 🧢 I couldn’t and wouldn’t be quiet on this! #ProtectThePlayers #PrivilegeAintWelcomeHere
The NBA didn’t waste time…
…but LeBron still isn’t impressed.
We hope the league holds true to their declaration and keeps this soup cookie from NBA arenas for the rest of his life.
