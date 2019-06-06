GTFOHWTBS! NBA Bans Warriors Investor And Privileged Ph**kboi Mark Stevens From All Future Games And Fined $500k For Pushing Kyle Lowry

Warriors Investor Banned From All NBA Games For Pushing Kyle Lowry

Last night there was an incident during game 3 of the NBA Finals where Warriors investor Mark Stevens pushed Kyle Lowry after the Raptors baller had crashed into the stands.

A “fan” making physical contact with a player like that can NOT be permitted and several NBA players including LeBron James spoke out on the issue to put some pressure on the NBA to react appropriately:

The NBA didn’t waste time…

Now the league has spoken. Permanent ban for GS minority owner Mark Stevens until investigation complete. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/5IkdNVVAeu — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) June 6, 2019

…but LeBron still isn’t impressed.

Ok cool but still ain’t enough! They did exactly what they had to do. Get in front of it before anyone else and plus there’s only 4 games left(2 max in GS). — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 6, 2019

We hope the league holds true to their declaration and keeps this soup cookie from NBA arenas for the rest of his life.