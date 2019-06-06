Poor Thang: Beyhive Bashed Nicole Curran Disables Instagram, Gets Death Threats For Babbling By Beyoncé

Is it really that serious?

Nicole Curran Says She’s Gotten Death Threats Over Beyoncé

The lady who mindlessly mumbled across Beyoncé’s blessed face is responding to the backlash. Nicole Curran is apparently flummoxed by the backlash of the Bey Hive who’ve been badgering for her over that 13-second incident during the NBA finals.

According to Curran who’s married to Warriors owner Joe Lacob, the video of her leaning across Bey to talk to Jay Z isn’t what it seems.

Instead, she insists that she was taking the couple’s drink orders and only got close to Beyoncé because it was so loud in the arena. She also clapped back at fans who told her to “kill herself” over the incident.

“Listen Beehive. I respect Queen B. I love her!” wrote Curran in her IG comments section. “I talked to her husband twice tonight. First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan. All of this has been taken out of context. I am a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself??? Somehow I don’t think she would support this.”

She’s since deleted her account—but not before the Hive got some NASTY comments in.

Yall the BeyHive is CARRYING on Nicole Curran’s Instagram 😭😭😩😩🤣🤣 #Beyonce #NicoleCurran pic.twitter.com/4UZyA5cqjc — Raffy Regulus the Enbydexterous (@raffy_regulus) June 6, 2019

SMH…

Nicole’s since spoken to a local reporter about the incident; hit the flip to see what she said.