Poor Thang: Beyhive Bashed Nicole Curran Disables Instagram, Gets Death Threats For Babbling By Beyoncé

Nicole Curran Says She’s Gotten Death Threats Over Beyoncé
The lady who mindlessly mumbled across Beyoncé’s blessed face is responding to the backlash. Nicole Curran is apparently flummoxed by the backlash of the Bey Hive who’ve been badgering for her over that 13-second incident during the NBA finals.
According to Curran who’s married to Warriors owner Joe Lacob, the video of her leaning across Bey to talk to Jay Z isn’t what it seems.
Instead, she insists that she was taking the couple’s drink orders and only got close to Beyoncé because it was so loud in the arena. She also clapped back at fans who told her to “kill herself” over the incident.
“Listen Beehive. I respect Queen B. I love her!” wrote Curran in her IG comments section. “I talked to her husband twice tonight. First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan. All of this has been taken out of context. I am a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself??? Somehow I don’t think she would support this.”
She’s since deleted her account—but not before the Hive got some NASTY comments in.
SMH…
Nicole’s since spoken to a local reporter about the incident; hit the flip to see what she said.
Nicole apparently called reporter Ramona Shelburne and told her she’d been crying all night about the BeyHive backlash.
She also added that when Hov asked for a vodka soda she leaned in close to ask if he wanted a lime in his drink.
Curran is baffled by the cyberbullying she’s receiving.
Some folks think Bey should tell her hive to calm down—-do YOU agree???
