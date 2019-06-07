Gooo SPORTS! Queen Bey’s Funniest (And Shadiest) Courtside Moments

Beyonce about to ask why they keep putting the ball in the basket if it's gonna fall out pic.twitter.com/l4OG9euBCn — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 11, 2014

Queen Bey’s FUNNIEST Courtside Moments

We LOVE when Jay Z forces Queen Bey to watch “the sports” in front of millions (especially when bae-in-her-head Bron-Bron is playing) so you already know we had to bring you her best (and funniest) courtside moments from over the years (and yes, the other night) for your weekend funny.

"I said she's good, playa" RT @charles270: Hov is about to slap the Soul Glo out of his head pic.twitter.com/XE57bKN9mb — wayne.jpg (@35mmPapi) February 4, 2014

Hit the flip for Queen Bey’s funniest (and shadiest) courtside moments (so far).