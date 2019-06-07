Baby Bumpin’: AE Says He’s Really Been Enjoying Amber Rose’s Pregnancy … Poon [Photos]

Amber Rose Says She’s Skipping Slutwalk This Year Because Of Baby Baking

Amber Rose and her boo Anthony Edwards had an eventful Thursday, making stops at the dentist and for a bite to eat at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills before the paps caught up to them and asked a gang of random questions.

They started out with questions about the Beyhive sending death threats then graduated to pregnancy sex questions before Amber had to tell Anthony to “stop talking.” Pure comedy riiiiight?!

Amber also confirmed she will not be doing her Slutwalk this year because she’s avoiding stress.

