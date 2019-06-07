Do Your Damn Job: Families Fight For Chicago Police To Investigate Strangulation Deaths Of 51 Black Women Over Past 18 Years

Families Demand That Chicago PD Investigate Dozens Of Strangled Women

Chicago police are under fire from the families of over 50 woman, mostly Black, who want to know exactly who killed their loved ones.

According to CBS Chicago, between 2001 and 2019 there have been 51 bodies of strangled women found in the streets of Chicago, many of them on the west side and south side. Many in the community fear a serial killer after missing person cases like those of Kierra Coles and Chaunti Bryla.

The Dreamcatcher Foundation staffer Brenda Stewart had this to say via WGN-TV:

“I feel that people don’t care about women that are on drugs, work the streets. I mean, they’re human,” she said. She said the unsolved cases of mostly black women is scary. “If a family member doesn’t push the issue, of course they’re not going to look. That’s just another dead body, let’s take her to the morgue, she works the streets,” she said.

Facts. We already know the system doesn’t prioritize Black women, much less Black women sex workers and drug users.

Sanitation worker Riccardo Holyfield’s cousin Reo Renee Holyfield was found in the garbage bin last year, he agrees with Stewart via CBS Chicago:

“If something don’t get done, it’s going to get worse,” Riccardo said. “People keep dismissing us because of these women’s backgrounds.”

Despite the fact that these families are 100% right:

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said right now there is just not enough information to say a serial killer or killers are responsible for strangling the women, but until arrests are made their families will continue pushing.

No shock there. SMFH.