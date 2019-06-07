Florida Man Accidentally Snitches On Himself After Killing Elderly Pedestrian In Hit-And-Run

Florida Man Accidentally Snitches On Himself After Fatal Hit-And-Run

One guy is most likely going to JAIL jail after he allegedly hit a 70-year-old pedestrian with his car, left the scene, and attempted to get rid of the evidence. To top all that off, he told on HIMSELF by posting pictures that no one asked for on social media, claiming he hit a deer.

From the NY Post:

Authorities say a Florida man posted photos of his damaged vehicle on social media, telling friends he’d hit a deer. But the Florida Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Dwayne Drayton struck and killed 70-year-old Robert Henschel as he stood beside his disabled vehicle on Feb. 23. Drayton was arrested Wednesday. An arrest report says a witness told troopers a maroon Mustang drove away from the crash scene.

After Ole Silly posted pics, his followers put two-and-two together.

Anonymous callers contacted troopers after seeing Drayton’s photos. An investigator wrote in an affidavit that the car’s damage was “consistent with a pedestrian strike.” Troopers say Drayton had cleaned his car when they took possession, but DNA evidence matching Henschel was on the windshield. He’s charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and destroying evidence. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.

