Stop The Violence: Kid Gives Tearful Plea After 13-Year-Old Friend Malik Tyler Is Killed In Dallas Crossfire [Video]

Kid Pleads Dallas To Stop The Violence After 13-Year-Old Malik Tyler Is Killed In Crossfire

Senseless violence caused the death of a 13-year-old in Dallas and now video capturing the family’s grievance is packing a heartbreaking punch.

According to Dallas News, middle schooler Malik Tyler was killed on Tuesday evening as he and two friends left a gas station in the 9400 block of Bruton Road, at North St. Augustine Drive. Tyler was only an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of a moving vehicle shooting at another car. On Wednesday, officers said they arrested Datrail Deon Clayton, 21, as a suspect and he now faces a murder charge in the shooting.

The corner where Tyler was shot has been problematic for years, making local residents and employees frustrated for the narcotic sales and gang violence that plagues the intersection.

At a vigil on Wednesday, residents called for the city to shut down both the convenience store that adjoined the gas station and a car wash next door in honor of Tyler. “Do it for the kids,” someone said. Tyler’s vigil raised a lot of awareness to the surging violence in Dallas recently. According to Dallas News, last month alone had 41 homicides, the city’s highest monthly tally since the 1990s. Tyler’s mom, Tina Tyler, expressed her pain: “I don’t know what to say. Someone took my son from me.” A major heartbreaking moment occurred at the vigil when Malik’s friend MaQuesta Martin Jr. made a plea to stop the violence in the community. While remembering Malik, MaQuesta tearfully explained: