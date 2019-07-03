Remember Him? Color Me Badd’s Mark Calderon Back With New Single “It’s Like Good Sex” (Exclusive)

90s Singer Back With New Music Following Hiatus From “Color Me Badd”

He made his name singing seductive ballads as one-fourth of 1990s group “Color Me Badd.”

And Mark Calderon wants you to know that he’s far from hanging up his mic – in fact, he’s in the middle of a comeback.

The “I Wanna Sex You Up” crooner has just dropped a new single, “It’s Like Good Sex.”The song “is actually referring to good music,” Calderon told BOSSIP. “A song can take you different places…that’s what I’m trying to get across. The music is like good sex.”

Calderon said he released the song without the backing of a record company or a distributor and plans to release more music that’ll be a mix of country, R&B, gospel and pop.

“Right now, I’m without a record label,” Calderon said. “I’m basically doing it all on my own. The good thing about it is that there’s no deadlines, no timelines, no red tape.”

Now a married father who makes his home in Cincinnati, OH, Calderon said he began toying with the idea of getting back to the studio while he was on tour with “Color Me Badd” as part of the “I Love The 90s” tour.

“I probably should have done this a long time ago,” he added.

What do you think of Calderon’s new song?