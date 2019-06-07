Knifed Up: Messy Mariah Carey Ex-Assistant Reveals Skinny Legend Has Booty Injections

Mariah Carey’s Ex-Assistant Puts Her Cosmetic Surgeries On Blast In Lawsuit

Mariah Carey supposedly went through several procedures to get slim-thick and charged it to an employee’s card — now the woman is putting her on blast.

MC is accused of using her ex-assistant Lianna Shakhnazaryan’s AMEX card to pay for and conceal at least 6 cosmetic surgeries, says Daily Mail. The receipts are signed by ” Stella Carey” and include a $10,000 in PLLA buttock filler injections, a $4,800 LipoFreeze fat-melting laser treatment to her upper breasts and an $8,900 firming ultrasound procedure to her neck and jawline. They were then mailed to Mariah’s home address.

Mariah is currently embroiled in a court battle with her former friend and employee over claims that Lianna Shakhnazaryan, 36, spent money on Carey’s personal credit card and secretly filmed her.

But employees and Shakhnazaryan tell a different story about Mariah’s spending habits. Allegedly she would use their cards and reimburse them later for hundreds of thousands in purchases.

‘Mariah never wanted people to know about her shopping or surgeries so she would put them on [former assistant] Lianna’s [Shakhnazaryan] card or [former manager] Stella’s [Bulochnikov] cards,’ an insider said. ‘She has an AMEX card of her own but her business management team only let her have one because of her spending – she always spent so much on it, it would get maxed out.’ ‘All the staff, including her security guards and nannies, have to put stuff on their cards and get it reimbursed.

Mariah sued her former assistant earlier this year, alleging the woman tried to extort her with “intimate videos” for $8 Million. Shakhnazaryan filed a counter-suit in January alleging she endured battery and racial abuse from the singer.

Does it look like Mariah has had body work done to YOU?

Mariah has not yet responded to Shakhnazaryan’s claim. Previously, Carey was sued by her manager for wrongful termination.