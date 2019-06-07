Hold On To Your Timberlands: Dave East’s Alleged Peen Pics Are Destroying Panty Drawls On Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 19

Tribeca TV: Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men - 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

For The Freaks: Twitter Reacts To Allegedly Leaked Nude Photos Of Dave East

Someone must have a vendetta against rapper Dave East, because they’ve just leaked his ALLEGED nude photos. A dropbox filled with pictures of angles of a male’s bare penis is circulating the internet. In the file, screenshots of East’s face from a snap chat account are followed by photos of the erected phallus from the same account name.

We obviously can’t share the file here because that’s illegal! Whoever created the dropbox link is likely to be punished if charges are pressed against them. And unlucky for them, whether they are real or fake, the peen pictures are actually helping East gain fans.

Folks are REALLY enjoying the photos. Fans are lacing up their Timb boots, ready to walk to Dave East’s doorstep over them!

Hit the flip to see how Dave East’s alleged peen flicks are causing chaos (and JOKES!).

