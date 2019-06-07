‘It’s A Wrap’ Thirst Trap: Malika Haqq Announces Split From O.T. Genasis With Bangin’ Baaaawdied Photo

Malika Haqq Confirms O.T. Genasis Split

Malika Haqq is single—–and fine. The Kardashians’ buddy is announcing on Instagram that she’s split from her rapper bae O.T. Genasis after two years of dating.

The two made it official in October 2017 and then briefly broke up in February 2018. They reunited a month later and were seemingly stronger than ever.

According to Malika however, something’s awry and she’s single, again.

“Single,” she captioned a photo of herself baring her bangin’ baaaaaawdy in all white.

Malika may have deleted several pics of O.T. from her IG, the last pic of them on her social media is from January when they had a triple date with Jeannie Mai, Jeezy, Lori Harvey and Trey Songz.

We wonder what happened this time.

So far O.T.’s been mum on the crumbling of their California loving.