‘It’s A Wrap’ Thirst Trap: Malika Haqq Announces Split From O.T. Genasis With Bangin’ Baaaawdied Photo
Malika Haqq is single—–and fine. The Kardashians’ buddy is announcing on Instagram that she’s split from her rapper bae O.T. Genasis after two years of dating.
The two made it official in October 2017 and then briefly broke up in February 2018. They reunited a month later and were seemingly stronger than ever.
According to Malika however, something’s awry and she’s single, again.
“Single,” she captioned a photo of herself baring her bangin’ baaaaaawdy in all white.
Malika may have deleted several pics of O.T. from her IG, the last pic of them on her social media is from January when they had a triple date with Jeannie Mai, Jeezy, Lori Harvey and Trey Songz.
We wonder what happened this time.
So far O.T.’s been mum on the crumbling of their California loving.
My Open Love Letter, To the world you may be one person but to me You’ve become my world. My life has changed with you in it. Before you I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know I always play you love songs but now I know what the songs actually mean. I came in thinking I had it figured all out but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced. As men we often have PRIDE that makes us not wanna do certain things. I would do anything in this world for you. YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man.. You’re not only my partner but my best friend.. God told me to love you forever and that’s what I plan on doing. This letter is to thank you for everything you do and to tell you I LOVE YOU. @forevermalika ❤️
