AFI Honors Denzel Washington With A Lifetime Achievement Award, Plus Watch Beyoncé’s Tribute To Melina Matsoukas

Denzel Washington Honored By AFI

We’re so happy to see Denzel Washington was honored this week with the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award. He was joined at the star studded event by his wife Pauletta, son John David and daughter Katia. We love this red carpet exchange he had with Access reporter Scott Evans. Do you think you’d have it in you to do a Denzel impression for Denzel?

A gang of celebs were in the building for the big event, including Issa Rae, Mahershala Ali and Ava Duvernay. Previous Denzel collaborators Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton and Joy Bryant were also in attendance.

Check out more photos below then hit the flip for Beyoncé’s tribute to Melina Matsoukas who was also honored at the event.