Big Boy’s Neighborhood: Common Talks His New Song “Her Love,” Going To Therapy, And Working With Kendrick Lamar [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Common Talks About His New Single And Working With Kendrick Lamar
Common stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood this week to talk about his new song, “Her Love.”
While he was in the building, the rapper also went into detail about how going to therapy has changed his life, the contents of his new memoir, working with Kendrick Lamar, and so much more. Check out his interview with Big Boy down below to learn more about what he had to say:
