On The Come Up: UCMG’s Louis IV Drops New Album “Can’t Play Me”

UCMG’s Louis IV Drops New Album “Can’t Play Me”

The UpperClassmen Music Group, an independent label established by Grammy Award winning producer duo Ayo N Keyz, have just released their first album as a label, debuting first signee Louis IV. “Can’t Play Me” is described by industry insiders as a “solid, well put together project” featuring some of UCMG’s own.

The Florida born, Atlanta raised hip hop artist delivers catchy, melodic feels, singing on most of his music as well. Check it out here, and let us know what you think!