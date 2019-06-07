“CLAWS” Exclusive: Karrueche Tran And Jenn Lyon Talk Strip Clubs, Shootings And Raising Biracial Babies On Season 3!

Karrueche and Jenn Lyon Talk About The New Season Of “Claws”

The new season of “Claws” kicks off on Sunday night and BOSSIP’s Senior Content Director sat down with actresses Karrueche Tran and Jenn Lyon who play Virginia and Jennifer on the show.

Check out our interview below:

BOSSIP/ Janeé Bolden: Karrueche, your character Virginia was shot in the head at the end of Season 2, what did you think when you learned that was going to happen?

Karrueche Tran: Actually there was a lot of back and forth with trying to figure out how the season was going to end. Of course you’ve got to end the season with a great cliffhanger. ‘ I forgot originally what it was. Jenn Lyon: We all took turns shooting Zlata but it didn’t get figured out until really late. It ended up that Dean got to do it. Karrueche Tran: I was so down for it. Cuz it’s a great ended. If anybody would have got shot, everybody would be like ‘Oh my God, are they gonna survive? I can’t wait for season 3.’ I love that kind of thrill of it all. Jenn Lyon: But people were in their feelings about it like, ‘if Virginia is dead I will riot.’ Karrueche Tran: The trailers are out now so people know I survived. And I have an eye patch now.

JB: Speaking of the eye patch, I wanted to talk to you about that and just overall the insane wardrobes. Has any of that crossed over to your lives? Have you taken the eye patch home with you yet.

KT: Listen, I hate that thing. She will tell you. Oh my God. JL: It really messed with her spacial awareness you know. And it didn’t help because we tease her mercilessly. We’ll ask her something and she’ll turn her whole body. KT: We had to do some activities and I was like ‘I have to do this with this thing on?’ JL: She was mean. We were like ‘Are you hungry?’ and she was like ‘No! I just have this stupid eye patch on.’ KT: Then between breaks I’d have half a face, my eye shadow wouldn’t be on because, for what? I wouldn’t have on lashes so I’d be walking around talking to people and they’d be like, ‘What’s wrong with your — oh the eye patch.’ JL: We gotta shot out Dolores, Dolores Ybarra — our wardrobe queen. The stuff she finds is just extraordinary. KT: She found several bedazzled eye patches, very Virginia.



JB: Karrueche, I heard you researched exotic dancing by visiting Atlanta strip clubs. If Virginia were to dance in Atlanta, which club would she work at?

KT: What’s the most poppin’ strip club in Atlanta? Onyx? Magic City? Follies? Cheetah is boring. I think Follies. Wait, no, because Follies is kinda nice like – Virginia comes from a ratchet place. But I guess Follies. I went to Follies during the day like 2’o’clock and did my research. ‘

JB: You guys have some musical numbers, you’re dancing this season. How was that?

KT: Yeah I had to do that with the eye patch.

JL: But they make it mesh so you can see a little bit.

KT: Barely…

JL: She’s still mad. Any surreal “Claws” moment, we love it. I come from like theater so any time we had free time I’d be like ‘let’s rehearse, like 5, 6, 7, 8.’ It feels like we are in school together or something.



JB: Jenn’s character has a biracial daughter and this season her dad gets out of jail, your character really has to deal with these cultural issues, what did you think when you read that?

JL: I really dug it, actually I pitched for him to get out of jail and for there to be that kind of conflict. It’s a microcosm of the tension and race relations that happen in a macro way. What happens when you’re afraid to lose something but you know you need to give up some of your control so your daughter can get a sense of her own culture?



JB: Why is so hard to say no to Desna? She gets in trouble, gets out of trouble and doesn’t seem to know when to quit.

KT: We’re very faithful but I think a part of us likes to live on the edge. We like the thrill.

JL: Jenn tried to go to Tampa, but yeah I think we’re very faithful. It’s like saying no to your momma but also we want that bag.



JB: Let’s talk about the relationships on the show — Jenn – she’s a drunk and he’s a crackhead — is there a happily ever after for you and Bryce?

JL: I hope so. We’re both sober now and on the straight and narrow. He’s just my person. Jenn and Bryce they just get each other. And Kevin is just the best.

KT: He is the best.

JL: They get to work together more this season And they just laugh so much.

JB: What about Virginia and Dean?

KT: Ummm we are on a roller coaster this season, I can’t say much, I won’t say much, I don’t want to spoil but you’ll see.

Season 3 of Claws arrives on Sunday night at 9 PM EST on TNT

