Family Business: Jamie Foxx And His Daughter Corinne On Their Relationship, Working Together On ‘Beat Shazam,’ & More [Video]

Jamie Foxx And His Daughter Corinne Reveal What It’s Like Working Together

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday to talk about the brand new show they’re working on together, Beat Shazam.

While they’re in the building, these two also talk about what their relationship is like offscreen, Jamie embarrassing Corinne, and Jamie’s portrayal of George Jefferson in Jimmy and Norman Lear’s special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.” Check out the clip down below to see just how hilarious these two are when they’re together.