You Played Yourself: DJ Khaled Is Getting ‘Father Of Asahd’ FLAMED For Throwing Tantrum Over Album Sales

Fans Call DJ Khaled “FAKE” After Tantrum Reports

Whew chile! Dj Khaled is catching heat after a report exposed how allegedly nasty and rude he was towards his label over his flopping album streams. A source says Khaled stormed in Epic records and with his entourage and was “angry” and “yelling” after finding that his recent album failed to debut at the top of the charts. Reportedly he went on an EPIC rant that turned folks off who work for him.

Page Six reports:

‘He threw a temper tantrum,” blaming the also-ran album placing on his label chiefs’ not understanding streaming services and bundle deals. A second source, who also described how the disappointed DJ did not hold back his displeasure, added, “No. 2 won’t do for Khaled. He was not happy when the album didn’t debut at No. 1 . . . Not happy at all.” An industry insider added: “He was furious. There was some nasty stuff said. Publicly, he’s all about ‘positivity,’ but there is a mean side to him that people don’t see . . . He overhyped the record and blew it up as his biggest album ever.”

YIKES! Khaled also posted and deleted a video where he seemingly berated Tyler The Creator’s number 1 album as “mysterious music.” This isn’t the Dj Khaled that folks are are used to online, who likes to preach positivity and folks are calling him out for his salty behavior.

so much of @djkhaled's brand is positivity and wanting/seeing success for others. it's always been about there being room out here for everyone to win until he isn't the one winning…then all the inspirational shit goes out the window. #WeThePressed — Jamal 🏁 (@JamalJimoh) June 7, 2019

