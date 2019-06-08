Dirty Pool: Public Swimming Closings In Louisville Put Black Children At Significantly Higher Risk Of Drowning

Pool Closing In Louisville Leaves Black Children At Risk Of Drowning

Black people not knowing how to swim is an ugly racial stereotype, but sadly, it is also a reality for many African-American children who live in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to the Courier-Journal, the city has decided to close four of the city’s public swimming pools including the only pool on the city’s West End aka “the Black side of town”.

Not only does that ruin some of the summer fun for the kids, but it also puts them at SERIOUS risk in the future…

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10 people die every day from accidental drowning. If you are a black child, you are 5.5 times more likely to drown than white children. The disparity is greatest among kids ages 11-12.

All of this because Lousiville is facing budget cuts and the first thing to go when politicians decide to save money are programs that help minorities and poor people.

‘Merica. SMFH.