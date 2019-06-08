King Of The North: Toronto Raptors Kawhi Leonard Explains His Creep Laugh And Eating Bull Peen Pizza [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kawhi Leonard Talks Infamous Laugh And Eating Bull Penis
Last night the Toronto Raptors got themselves ONE game closer to becoming the 2019 NBA champions with a HUGE 105-92 win over the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.
Prior to the game Kawhi sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols for a conversation that ranged from his now-infamous creep laugh to the time Serge Ibaka made him eat bull’s penis pizza.
Yeah.
Press play below to hear what Kawhi has to say.
YUCK.
