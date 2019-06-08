7-Eleven Shenanigans: Lil Xan Pulls Gun Out After A Man Confronts Him About Calling Tupac’s Music “Boring”

Lil Xan Pulls Out A Handgun During Gas Station Altercation

Lil Xan pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a man who confronted the rapper about once calling Tupac “boring,” and now the incident is being investigated by the LAPD.

According to reports and video obtained by TMZ, the altercation went down shortly before 10 PM on Friday in a 7-Eleven parking lot near downtown Los Angeles. The person shooting the video says that he asked Lil Xan why he “talked s**t” about Tupac last year in an interview.

Things went to a whole new level when the guy called Xan a “b***h,” which is when he started shouting back at the guy, yelling, “What the f**k you want, bruh?? Get the f**k out, n***a!!!”

This is when the rapper started flashing what looks to be a semi-automatic handgun as he walked to his Mercedes-Benz SUV with his girlfriend, Annie Smith. Annie joined in, yelling back at the guy, “You started it, you dumb f**k.”

As the pair got into their ride, Xan brandished the weapon one more time. They ended up driving off without any further incident, but the guy filed a report with LAPD.

As for Lil Xan, he says he only pulled out the gun to protect himself from an attack. He feels like the man was antagonizing him over a comment that was made way back in March 2018.

He posted to his Instagram story following the incident, writing, “the media is gonna try and twist what just happened at a gas station, I was about to be attacked and resorted to having to use self defend, f**k all you old head a** b**ches still talking bout that 2pac s**t live your own life And stop picking on a kid.”