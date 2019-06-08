Heart-Warming Gushiness: Gabrielle Union Sends Thank You Letters To The Most Important People in Her Life [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Premiere Of Spectrums Originals LAs Finest

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Gabrielle Union Sends Out Some Very Important Thank You Letters

After gracing the cover of Glamour magazine back in April, Gabrielle Union stopped by the offices to write thank you letters to some of the most important people in her life.

Check out the heart-warming video down below to see just what–and who–Gabrielle is thankful for, along with the priceless reactions from her loved ones after receiving the letters.

Categories: A "Lil Positivity", For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.