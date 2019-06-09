London Police Arrest 5 Teens For Attacking Lesbian Couple Who Refused To Kiss

Homophobia is real…

Teens Arrested For Homophobic Bus Attack Against Lesbian Couple

A same-sex couple recently had a scary encounter on a London bus where a group of teens berated and beat them.

Melania Geymonat and her girlfriend Chris were attacked on May 30 by a group of teens sitting behind them on the top deck of a bus. In a Facebook post, Melania said the group figured out the two were a couple and began “describing sexual positions”, tossing coins at them and demanding that they kiss.

When the women refused, the group allegedly began assaulting them.

“We must have kissed or something because these guys came after us,” Geymonat wrote on Facebook. “I don’t remember if they were already there or if they got on after us. There were at least four of them. They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us ‘lesbians’ and describing sexual positions. I don’t remember the whole episode, but the word ‘scissors’ stuck in my mind.”

She also released a photo of herself and her girlfriend’s injuries after the assault. Authorities said they were taken to the hospital for treatment of facial injuries and have since been released.

Now five teens aged between 15 and 18-years-old have been arrested. They’re facing suspicion of robbery and aggravated grievous bodily harm charges.

The Hill reports that Police Detective Superintendent Andy Cox condemned the “disgusting attack.”

“Attacks of this nature on London buses are rare. I would like to reassure those heading out over the weekend that extra uniformed and plain clothes Safer Transport officers will be out on patrol working to keep them safe and prevent crime,” police said in a statement.

Additional uniformed police officers have reportedly been dispatched to London’s buses.

SMH, when will people learn to just leave people alone?