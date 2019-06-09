In White Folks News: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Officially Married

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Already Married

Well, that was fast!

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt and his fiancée of only 5 months, Katherine Schwarzenegger, have already tied the knot. The couple got married on Saturday during an small ceremony in Montecito, California, according to reports from People.

“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement,” a source told the publication. “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding.” They also revealed that both families took wedding photos, including Katherine’s parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Guests at the low key function included Pratt’s six-year-old son Jack, Katherine’s siblings–brothers Patrick and Christopher as well as her sister Christina–and Pratt’s close friend from Parks & Recreation, Rob Lowe along with his sons, Johnny and Matthew.

The Avengers star announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger on Instagram back in January after only seven months of dating.

This is Chris Pratt’s second marriage after ending things with his previous wife, Anna Faris, back in 2017. They were married for nine years.

“They’re such a great fit together,” a source said to People last fall. “It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later. Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

Congrats, y’all!