Mo Money: Kanye West and Pusha T Are Being Sued Over A Sample On ‘DAYTONA’

Kanye West and Pusha T Sued Over An Unauthorized Sample

Kanye West knows a thing or two about being sued over some samples, so it’s not very surprising to hear the producer and his G.O.O.D. Music President Pusha T could be headed to court over that very issue.

According to legal documents obtained by The Times Daily, both artists are accused of using an unauthorized sample on “Come Back Baby,” a track from Pusha’s 2018 album DAYTONA.

FAME Enterprises Inc. filed a lawsuit against the musicians two weeks ago in the Circuit Court of Colbert County, Alabama, claiming “Come Back Baby” features a portion of George Jackson’s 1972 record “I Can’t Do Without You,” which FAME produced and owns. The complaint states that Pusha’s song “includes the following repeated, unauthorized, unlicensed samples from ‘I Can’t Do Without You'”:

Never have I been locked up in a world of misery

I need you darlin’ to set me free

Come back, baby, try me one more time

Ooh, baby, I’m ’bout to go out of my mind

I can’t—

The company goes on to point out that over 35% of “Come Back Baby” is comprised of unlicensed samples of “I Can’t Do Without You.” FAME also says that Jackson’s record is about drug use and illegal drug trade, which is why they would have never agreed to license the song “for such a use under any circumstances.”