RichardCollinsIII Judge Allows Racist Images As Evidence In Fatal Stabbing Of Bowie State Student

Judge allows racist FB page as evidence in fatal stabbing of newly commissioned 2nd lieutenant https://t.co/4zrIYP3IdX pic.twitter.com/lN6yryOgdj — ArmyTimes (@ArmyTimes) June 6, 2019

Racist Images Allowed In Sean Christopher Urbanski Murder Trial

A huge win recently went down in court for the family of a Bowie State student fatally stabbed by a suspected white supremacist. Racist images on the phone of Sean Christopher Urbanski will be presented to the jury during the murder trial for the fatal stabbing of Richard Collins III.

The Capital Gazette reports that Urbanski’s lawyers fought to have the images thrown out calling them “stupid and tasteless” but ultimately irrelevant to the killing.

A Prince George’s County Circuit Court judge disagreed however and ruled that the images which include a hanging noose and “racially insensitive” memes could be presented as evidence.

Prosecutors argued that the photos prove Urbanski selected Collins to kill because he was black.

Lt. Richard Collins III was killed near the campus of University of Maryland College Park in May 2017. He was with two friends at a bus stop and heard Urbanski screaming, “Step left, step left if you know what’s best for you.” After Collins refused, Urbanski stabbed him once in the chest.

Urbanski’s trial is scheduled to begin on July 22.

As previously reported he’s facing a sentence of life without parole plus 20 years.