Tee Grizzley Speaks On His Beef With NBA Youngboy, Working With Timbaland, And His New Album, ‘Scriptures’ [Video]

Tee Grizzley On His New Album & Getting To Work With Legends

On the latest episode of Rap Radar’s Cigar Talk, we get to see a behind the scenes look at Detroit native Tee Grizzley.

During the interview, the rapper talks about everything from working with legends like Timbaland and Kanye, to creating his latest album. While he’s in the hot seat, Grizzley also gives us the scoop on what it was like growing up in the streets of Detroit, having his mother get incarcerated, what’s going on with his beef with NBA Youngboy, and he talks about his new album, Scriptures.

Peep the interview down below to hear Tee Grizzley talk about all that and more.