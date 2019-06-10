Wendy Williams Kicks It With The The Kardashians Before ‘Dippin’ It & Doin’ It’ With A ‘Very Sexy’ Mystery Man

Wendy Williams Parties With The Kardashians, Shows Off Mystery Man

Single Wendy Williams is the BEST Wendy Williams. The talk show host went on an Instagram posting spree during her vacation this weekend showing herself kicking it with the Kardashians, partying during L.A. Pride with Blac Chyna and dippin’ it and doin’ it with someone special.

On Friday Wendy posted a pic with Kris Jenner…

before showing that Kim Kardashian was getting “friendly with Wendy.”

Later she wished Kanye a “Happy B-Day”—while at his house where she celebrated the occasion and her “new life” with the Kardashian family.

That’s not all however, things got reaaaaaally interesting when Wendy posted a pic from an apparent date night. In it, she and a mystery man apparently chomped on some caviar cigars at dinner.

Oh??? People are speculating that the man might be her ex Kelvin Hunter (highly doubt it) or her DJ, DJ Boof. Boof has since denied that he’s Wendy’s new man.

Who could it be??? Wendy’s been hinting that she’s dating now that she’s living an F-boy free life. We can’t wait to figure out who’s dippin’ and doin’ it with Wendy.

See another pic of single Wendy and her mystery man on the flip.