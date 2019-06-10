Wendy Williams Kicks It With The The Kardashians Before ‘Dippin’ It & Doin’ It’ With A ‘Very Sexy’ Mystery Man
Wendy Williams Parties With The Kardashians, Shows Off Mystery Man
Single Wendy Williams is the BEST Wendy Williams. The talk show host went on an Instagram posting spree during her vacation this weekend showing herself kicking it with the Kardashians, partying during L.A. Pride with Blac Chyna and dippin’ it and doin’ it with someone special.
On Friday Wendy posted a pic with Kris Jenner…
before showing that Kim Kardashian was getting “friendly with Wendy.”
Later she wished Kanye a “Happy B-Day”—while at his house where she celebrated the occasion and her “new life” with the Kardashian family.
That’s not all however, things got reaaaaaally interesting when Wendy posted a pic from an apparent date night. In it, she and a mystery man apparently chomped on some caviar cigars at dinner.
Oh??? People are speculating that the man might be her ex Kelvin Hunter (highly doubt it) or her DJ, DJ Boof. Boof has since denied that he’s Wendy’s new man.
Who could it be??? Wendy’s been hinting that she’s dating now that she’s living an F-boy free life. We can’t wait to figure out who’s dippin’ and doin’ it with Wendy.
See another pic of single Wendy and her mystery man on the flip.
Wendy’s CLEARLY coupled up with someone who she’s simply calling a “very sexy man.”
“Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You’ve won me over! I’ll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August! #92.3 #oldenoughtobeyourmother #verysexyman #mynewlife,” she captioned this steamy shot.
Wendy also had dinner with Debmar-Mercury President Ira Bernstein at Hollywood’s famed Craig’s restaurant.
She was spotted sporting her huge flower ring on her left hand. It’s replaced her wedding ring these days.
Wendy was apparently worn out on Rodeo Drive.
Is this security guard Wendy’s new man?
Here’s Wendy leaving Craig’s restaurant this weekend.
Wendy had dinner with Hollywood execs over the weekend.
