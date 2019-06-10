Ain’t Isht Daddies: Infant Allergic Trystin’ Thompson Only Saw Son Nine Times In First Two YEARS Of Life According To Child Support Docs

Tristan Thompson Reaches Child Support Settlement With Jordan Craig

The hits keep coming from Jordan Craig’s court documents in her child support lawsuit against Tristan Thompson. In a November 1, 2018 declaration filed by Craig, Tristan Thompson’s ex claimed the 28-year-old NBA player only saw their son a handful of times in his first two years of life.

According to the docs, obtained by RadarOnline Thompson saw their son ONLY ONCE in 2016, four times in 2017 and four times in 2018 and only spent time alone with his son once, she added.

“I have given Tristan almost two years to step up and assume the fatherly role for our son. As set forth below in detail, he has failed to do so,” Craig, 27, wrote in her declaration. “I cannot force Tristan to be a father. I have been and will continue to be the sole caretaker of our son. It is my pleasure to care for him daily and tend to his needs.” “I only ask that the court order Tristan to pay child support in the amount he is legally required to under the guidelines.”

In her January 31, 2019 deposition Craig also revealed that she and Thompson had agreed on an informal child support schedule but those payments, which she says were initially $15,000 a month, did not amount to what Thompson should have been paying based on his $16.4 million Cleveland Cavaliers annual salary.

When he was deposed January 29, 2019 Thompson answered that he wasn’t sure how many time he had seen his son, saying, “I don’t know the exact number.”

He also disagreed with “multiple things” in Craig’s declaration statements.

When asked about specific time periods of visitation set forth in Craig’s declaration, Thompson replied, “I doubt anyone was keeping time,” he said. “Well, I think it’s inaccurate.” Thompson said while Craig has invited him to attend Prince’s doctor and dentist appointments, she does so when he’s not available due to his public schedule. Thompson alluded that Craig has denied him visitation, and added that his family and friends have tried to reach out to his ex, but “they got delayed response from her for us to even see him.”

Hmmmm who do you believe? The good news is, this case was settled May 14 and Thompson agreed to pay Craig $40,000 monthly child support as well as an additional $200,000 for retroactive child support within 10 days of signing the settlement.

When you read this stuff, do you think Tristan is just busy with his basketball schedule or a sorry, pathetic excuse for a father? Just wondering…