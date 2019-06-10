Read The Room, Damn: Kylie Jenner Got DRAGGED Through The Internet For Giving Her Party THIS Theme

Kylie Jenner had her 22nd birthday this weekend and it was a mega-themed party just like we’re used to from Kylie and her buddies. This year’s festivities had quite an…unusual…theme. That theme was based on the HULU series The Handmaid’s Tale. Fun, right?

Uh.

Well, actually. The Handmaid’s Tale is a post-apocalyptic show based on the government controlling women’s bodies, raping them and basically enslaving them.

It’s 2019 and Kylie Jenner is hosting a “Handmaid’s Tale” themed birthday party…SIS… pic.twitter.com/hNUTDDyTp4 — cayley (@cayley_plotkin) June 9, 2019

This would be bad enough to celebrate for a party but it’s even worse given the fact that the real world is full of legislation that is limiting women’s choices for what to do with their bodies all across the country. As Kylie is partying, states are trying to make abortion pretty much illegal and defund as much of planned parenthood as possible. This is really some trash isht from Kylie.

She’s absolutely getting destroyed for it, too. Take a look.