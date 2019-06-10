SMH: Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Placing Drunken Pervy Paws On Partygoer, Police Report Filed

Cuba Goodling Jr. Accused Of Groping Woman In NYC Club

Actor Cuba Goodling Jr. is being accused of behaving like a perv after he allegedly put hands on a woman while partying in New York City yesterday.

According to the NYPD, a 30-year-old woman accused the “Jerry Maguire” star of grabbing her breast while they were at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Manhattan. Reportedly they were socializing and things went awry because of his drunkenness. Page Six reports the two got into an argument after the alleged incident that had to be broken up by security. Yikes!

The alleged victim filed a report with the NYPD for forcible touching and the police are looking to speak with Gooding Jr.

Here he is at the club, as caught by a person on Instagram. He’s singing “Faithfully” next to LeSean McCoy.

So far, Cuba Gooding Jr. hasn’t made any statements nor responded to police over this groping accusation.