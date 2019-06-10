Love On The Brain: Rihanna Boasts Billionaire Boo Love & How She Wants Kids “More Than Anything In Life” In ‘Interview’ Magazine

Rihanna Describes Her Relationship, Wanting Kids & Her Spirituality In ‘Interview’ Magazine

Rihanna‘s milli life is packed with fashion moves, beauty works and music making. But the Bad Gal is still making time for herself…

And for love.

In Interview magazine, Ri Ri served gangsta looks and raw vulnerability in an interview with Ocean’s 8 co-star Sarah Paulson.

Highlights from the interview include talks about love, religion and future kids.

But first, Rihanna gave updates on her much anticipated albums:

“It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.'”

On her love life, Ri Ri was a little more coy, but we all know she’s smithereens smashing and life-loving with her billionaire Saudi boyfriend Hassan Jameel:

PAULSON: Who are you dating? RIHANNA: Google it. PAULSON: Are you in love? RIHANNA: Of course I am. PAULSON: Are you going to get married? [Pause] PAULSON: She’s silent! RIHANNA: Only god knows that, girl. We plan and god laughs, right?

And if you’re wondering if Rihanna wants kids, the answer is 100 percent YES:

PAULSON: Do you want to be a mother? RIHANNA: More than anything in life. PAULSON: I’ve seen you with those kids on Instagram. RIHANNA: My little cousin Majesty. She’s here with me wading in the pool.

Rihanna also gave us some insight into her spiritual life and the Bad Gal was PREACHING:

PAULSON: What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning? RIHANNA: Pray. PAULSON: First thing? RIHANNA: Unless I have to pee or something. I always want to start my day with a little devotion. I buy these devotion books and they’re dated, so you just pull up the date and that devotion is for that day.

On how the devil be moving, Rihanna laid it all out:

PAULSON: Have you ever felt that god abandoned you? Or have you questioned your faith? RIHANNA: Not my faith, but I have been in a place where I felt like maybe I had disappointed god so much that we weren’t as close. Actually, that happened to me while I was making Anti. That was a really hard time, but, thank god, I got through it. PAULSON: Now that you’ve experienced that feeling, do you now feel like your faith can’t be lost? RIHANNA: It wasn’t even lost then. The devil just has a way of making you feel like you’re not good enough, and that you’re not worthy of god being close to you. It’s really not the truth, but you wind up feeling like that. My grandmother was the one who started me on this. She gave me a devotion book, a physical one. It was the last thing she gave me before she passed away. It got left on a plane and stolen, so I just said, “You know what? Somebody else is going to gain from that.” And then I bought the same book on my iPhone. The only sad part was that her handwriting was in it, but someone is going to be blessed with it, so it’s fine.

Yes lawd!

We’re here for Deacon Ri Ri.

For more of the inspirational interview, you can check it out here.