Good Googly Moogly: ‘Kini Clad Ashanti Busts Out The Yams To Get The Pool Party Poppington In Vegas
- By Bossip Staff
Ashanti And Her Stacked Sister Shia Wear Bikinis To Pool Party Performance
Aight Shia we see you! Ashanti continued to flaunt her killer bikini curves over the weekend in Las Vegas where she performed at the GO Pool and Dayclub inside Flamingo Hotel & Casino.
Yes to the abs, yams and funbags combo… Ashanti has perfected the bikini performance lane, clearly. Take notes ladies.
