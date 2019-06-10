Tiffany Boone Speaks Up For The First Time Since Jason Mitchell Was Fired From “The Chi”

Tiffany Boone Thanks Followers For Their Support

In the aftermath of Jason Mitchell’s mysterious firing from “The Chi” and being dropped by his agents, a lot of attention and pressure has been on his “The Chi” co-star Tiffany Boone, who had registered complaints about Mitchell and asked to be released from the show prior to Mitchell’s scandal. Over the weekend Boone took to Instagram to thank her supporters:

“I’ve never spent a lot of time on social media,” Boone wrote with beautiful penmanship, “but I wanted everyone that has sent me positivity over the last few weeks to know – I FELT IT – I am so appreciative of all the love, prayers, and support. I love you! I thank you!”

Isn’t her handwriting incredible? Do you think Tiffany will ever tell the details of what happened on set? Would you if you were her?