#BasketballWives: Malaysia And The Crew Recall Her Catapulting A Cafe Table At Jennifer In Amsterdam [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Malaysia Has No Regrets After Hurling Furniture At Jennifer
Remember when Malaysia Pargo and Jennifer Williams got into that heated exchange overseas? The result was Malaysia trying to assault with a piece of fine furniture.
The ladies are reflecting on the incident and the shade is REAL. Jennifer refers to Malaysia as “that big b-tch.” and well, Pargo is super nonchalant over the entire thing. Seems like these ladies have let bygones be bygones…
Hit play to see it!
