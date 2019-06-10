BasketballWives: Malaysia And The Crew Recall Her Catapulting A Cafe Table At Jennifer In Amsterdam [Video]

Malaysia Has No Regrets After Hurling Furniture At Jennifer

Remember when Malaysia Pargo and Jennifer Williams got into that heated exchange overseas? The result was Malaysia trying to assault with a piece of fine furniture.

The ladies are reflecting on the incident and the shade is REAL. Jennifer refers to Malaysia as “that big b-tch.” and well, Pargo is super nonchalant over the entire thing. Seems like these ladies have let bygones be bygones…

Hit play to see it!