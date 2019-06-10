Rah Ali Opens Up About Premature Baby Loss, Shares Unreleased Maternity Photos

Rah Ali Breaks Her Silence After Losing Baby

Rah Ali has been mourning the loss of her premature newborn since May 26th. Now, she’s deciding to share details about it with the public.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Rah details the timeline of events that went down the day she, unfortunately, lost her daughter.

“I called my husband and he rushed home,” she tells PEOPLE. “The ambulance came and they took me to the hospital. That’s when they told me that my cervix was completely open and that my water had broken.”

Rah added that she named the baby girl Sanaa, before she even went into labor and she would talk to her.

“Every single day, I would get up and feel her kicking and I would talk to her,” Ali says. “Not like a baby, but like a person. I would say, ‘What are we eating this morning?’ Or, ‘Okay, you’re getting agitated and feisty. I know you’re hungry and I’m going to eat something.’ “

Before the tragedy, the mother was planning to share photos from her maternity shoot with the world as a way to announce her baby. Over the weekend she decided to share that moment as well.

Here she is hugging her pregnant belly.

She also discusses whether or not her ex-friend Remy Ma has reached out to her.