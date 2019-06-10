What The Hell??? Grown Woman Stabs 6-Year-Old Girl In The Face During California Birthday Party

Woman Stabs Child In The Face At California Birthday Party

What is this world coming to?

A 35-year-old woman was reportedly arrested after STABBING a 6-year-old girl for unknown reasons. According to news reports, the woman’s relationship with the young girl is also unclear.

“A 6-year-old girl was stabbed in the face by a 35-year-old woman while attending a birthday party in central California on Saturday, police said. The alleged incident happened in Fresno around 5:30 p.m. The woman had become upset with the girl for unspecified reasons and allegedly stabbed her in the face with a sharp object – possibly a razor blade, witnesses told investigators. Lt. Bill Dooley said the girl received a laceration under her eye,” Fox News states. “The suspect, who police identified as 35-year-old Crystal Lisa Parra, fled the home and was later arrested, according to booking records cited by the Fresno Bee. Officers weren’t able to locate the weapon.” “The relationship between the woman and the girl was unclear,” Fox News goes on to say. “Officers were having trouble getting cooperation from family members and witnesses, police said.”

As for the little girl, the report states she was transferred to Community Regional Medical Center in stable condition, as of Saturday night. Parra was reportedly booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, injuring a child, and mayhem. See her mugshot here.