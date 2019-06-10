New Baby Alert: Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Photo Of Lil’ Psalm Ye With Her 141 Million Instagram Followers

- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian Posts First Photo Of Baby Psalm Ye

It’s been exactly one month since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed home their 9-pound, 6-ounce second son who has been dubbed “Psalm Ye”.

Today, Kim felt comfortable enough to share the very first photo of the newest Kardashian-West heir with her 141 million Instagram followers.

Psalm Ye

Cute kid! Were sure today marks the first of hundreds of thousands of photos that will appear on Instagram over Psalm’s life.

