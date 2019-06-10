New Baby Alert: Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Photo Of Lil’ Psalm Ye With Her 141 Million Instagram Followers
- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian Posts First Photo Of Baby Psalm Ye
It’s been exactly one month since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed home their 9-pound, 6-ounce second son who has been dubbed “Psalm Ye”.
Today, Kim felt comfortable enough to share the very first photo of the newest Kardashian-West heir with her 141 million Instagram followers.
Cute kid! Were sure today marks the first of hundreds of thousands of photos that will appear on Instagram over Psalm’s life.
