Taco Bell Foundation Awards $4.6 Million In Live Más Scholarships, More Than Half Go To Students Of Color

Taco Bell Foundation Awards $4.6 Million In Scholarships

Taco Bell is continuing to excel at charitable donations. The fast-food chain’s foundation is announcing that it’s dishing out more than just fourth meal curbing cravings, The Taco Bell Foundation is awarding $4.6 million in scholarships.

Dubbed the Live Más Scholarships, the scholarships were created for students with passion, not academic merit or athletic ability. All that the application requires is a 2-minute video describing what they love to do. No essays, test scores or GPA are considered for the awardees. This year after receiving nearly 13,000 applicants, TB’s awarding money to 531 students, over half which are students of color.

This is especially important considering the racial disparities in education. According to EdBuild, predominantly white school districts receive $23 billion more than with districts that serve mostly students of color. According to Brookings, black graduates with bachelor’s degrees owe $7,400 more on average in college loans than their white peers.

The Taco Bell Foundation gave out $25,000 worth of Live Más moola, the scholarship’s top prize, to several deserving students including:

Dwalyn Bryant a former Taco Bell employee who will use the scholarship to study biomedical health at Penn State, in hopes of becoming a surgeon one day. After her mom was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, she knew that wanted to make an impact in the medical field. In addition to maintaining straight A’s and her job at Taco Bell, she has participated in programs with the National Institute of Health and the Army Education Outreach Program.

Zaniya Lewis a junior at George Washington University majoring in political science with a minor in human services and social justice. In 2016, she founded her own non-profit, the Yes She Can Campaign, to provide educational opportunities to girls and young women. She has volunteered over 9,000 community service hours, reached over 1,000 students nationwide and chartered two college chapters of her non-profit. Zaniya is a renewal winner. She won $25,000 this year, $10,000 last year, and $2,500 the year before, bringing her total awards to $37,500.

and

Miles Spearman who will attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall to study music and science. Curious about how to increase his airflow and become a better trumpet player, Miles combined his passions for music and science to learn more about human anatomy. He became interested in biology and neurological diseases and now hopes to help people with Alzheimer’s through music and medical research.

Congrats to all the Live Más Scholarship winners!