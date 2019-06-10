NYC Tragedy: Pilot Dead After Helicopter Crashes Into Midtown Manhattan Skyscraper

Helicopter Crash In NYC Leaves Pilot Dead

In an incident that we’re sure triggered many New Yorkers who survived 9/11, a helicopter crash in midtown Manhattan has left the pilot dead.

“If you’re a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9/11,” Cuomo said. “As soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building my mind goes where every New Yorker’s mind goes.” Cuomo added there was no indication the crash was anything more than accidental. Mayor de Blasio, in remarks to CNN, said “there’s no evidence of any act of terror or motivation.”

According to NYDailyNews, an Agusta A109E collided with the 54-story AXA Equitable Center on Seventh Ave. at W. 51st St. this afternoon. A fire immediately broke out with the deceased pilot trapped inside for almost an hour after the crash.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019

The pilot’s name will not be released until after the FAA investigation. Rest in peace.