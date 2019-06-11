Hello Summer: Erica Mena Put Her Glistening Thicc Bawdy On Blast At The Beach And We Are Shook
Erica Mena is a messy reality star who lives for drama. She’s all about it, but she’s all about putting her bawdy on blast. What better time for her to do that than the summer. That’s why she took to the beach, got tanned up and put those cakes out there for the world. Summertime is the absolute best and this is one hell of a reason why.
We’ve been giving you summer bae bodies and we’re not stopping any time soon. Take a look at Erica in what may be the bests she’s ever looked.
Dress: @fashionnova ✨ Today’s motivation to self: Be the woman who decided to go for it. You want a lot and will achieve it all if you step out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself, but don’t beat yourself up for mistakes made along the way. Sincerely, The Woman who is no longer holding you back
