Hello Summer: Erica Mena Put Her Glistening Thicc Bawdy On Blast At The Beach And We Are Shook

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Erica Mena is a messy reality star who lives for drama. She’s all about it, but she’s all about putting her bawdy on blast. What better time for her to do that than the summer. That’s why she took to the beach, got tanned up and put those cakes out there for the world. Summertime is the absolute best and this is one hell of a reason why.

We’ve been giving you summer bae bodies and we’re not stopping any time soon. Take a look at Erica in what may be the bests she’s ever looked.

View this post on Instagram

I’m obsessed with us too 🥰 ♥️

A post shared by Erica Mena Samuels (@iamerica_mena) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.