Actors on Actors: Tracee Ellis Ross Talks To Sarah Paulson About Evolving Characters, Directing, And More [Video]

Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross In ‘Actors on Actors’

During the latest installment of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross talks to fellow actress Sarah Paulson.

During the conversation, these two ladies talk about delving into the intimidating world of directing, how their characters have evolved on their respective long-running television series, and so much more. Check out the interview down below to see the full conversation between Tracee Ellis Ross and Sarah Paulson.