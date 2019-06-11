BlackInkCHI Sneak Peek: Lily Is Back BEGGING Ryan For A Job Again…What The Hell?! [Video]

#BlackInkCHI: Lily Asks Ryan For A Job At The New 9Mag

Why does Lily keep coming back???

In the sneak peek from tonight’s new episode of “Black Ink Chicago”, Lily is back to begging Ryan Henry for another chance. After turning everyone off at the old 9Mag (for using the N-word and other betrayals) Lily wants to try her chops at the new shop. The issue is, Ryan will have to meet with his new team to make a decision.

Lily tries to clear her name, but does she make a good case at all?

