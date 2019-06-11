ONE Musicfest Reveals 10th Anniversary 2019 Lineup, And You Don’t Wanna Miss It!

ONE Musicfest Reveals 10th Anniversary 2019 Lineup

 

Celebrating 10 YEARS with its biggest, boldest, and best billing yet, ONE Musicfest unveils a blockbuster lineup for 2019.
Set for Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, GA, the two-day festival welcomes legends such as Gucci Mane, Wu-Tang Clan, and Rick Ross in addition to Rae Sremmurd, Teyana Taylor, and Summer Walker and once-in-lifetime sets from KP The Great & His Superfriends featuring Pharrell Williams, Usher and surprise guests. Tickets on sale NOW. See below for a complete list of confirmed guests and performers.
  • 7AM
  • ARI LENNOX
  • BABY ROSE
  • CHRONIXX
  • DMX
  • FLORIDA ALL-STARS FEATURING * T-PAIN * TRINA * TRICK DADDY
  • GUCCI MANE
  • JAMESDAVIS
  • KEY!
  • KOFFEE
  • KP THE GREAT & HIS SUPERFRIENDS FEATURING PHARRELL WILLIAMS, USHER AND SURPRISE GUESTS
  • LOLO ZOUAI
  • MUSIQ SOULCHILD
  • PHONY PPL
  • QUEEN NAIJA
  • RAE SREMMURD
  • RAPHAEL SAADIQ
  • RICK ROSS
  • SNOH AALEGRA
  • SUMMER WALKER
  • TAYLA PARX
  • TEYANA TAYLOR
  • THE BONFYRE
  • THREE 6 MAFIA REUNION FEATURING JUICY J, DJ PAUL, GANGSTA BOO AND CRUNCHY BLACK
  • TOBE NWIGWE
  • TORY LANEZ
  • WIZKID
  • WU-TANG CLAN – 25TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY PERFORMANCE
  • YUNG BABY TATE
