ONE Musicfest Reveals 10th Anniversary 2019 Lineup, And You Don’t Wanna Miss It!
- By Bossip Staff
ONE Musicfest Reveals 10th Anniversary 2019 Lineup
Celebrating 10 YEARS with its biggest, boldest, and best billing yet, ONE Musicfest unveils a blockbuster lineup for 2019.
Set for Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, GA, the two-day festival welcomes legends such as Gucci Mane, Wu-Tang Clan, and Rick Ross in addition to Rae Sremmurd, Teyana Taylor, and Summer Walker and once-in-lifetime sets from KP The Great & His Superfriends featuring Pharrell Williams, Usher and surprise guests. Tickets on sale NOW. See below for a complete list of confirmed guests and performers.
- 7AM
- ARI LENNOX
- BABY ROSE
- CHRONIXX
- DMX
- FLORIDA ALL-STARS FEATURING * T-PAIN * TRINA * TRICK DADDY
- GUCCI MANE
- JAMESDAVIS
- KEY!
- KOFFEE
- KP THE GREAT & HIS SUPERFRIENDS FEATURING PHARRELL WILLIAMS, USHER AND SURPRISE GUESTS
- LOLO ZOUAI
- MUSIQ SOULCHILD
- PHONY PPL
- QUEEN NAIJA
- RAE SREMMURD
- RAPHAEL SAADIQ
- RICK ROSS
- SNOH AALEGRA
- SUMMER WALKER
- TAYLA PARX
- TEYANA TAYLOR
- THE BONFYRE
- THREE 6 MAFIA REUNION FEATURING JUICY J, DJ PAUL, GANGSTA BOO AND CRUNCHY BLACK
- TOBE NWIGWE
- TORY LANEZ
- WIZKID
- WU-TANG CLAN – 25TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY PERFORMANCE
- YUNG BABY TATE
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.