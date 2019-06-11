Pure Comedy: Jimmy Kimmel Previews An Exclusive Scene From ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ With Tom Holland [Video]

Tom Holland & Jimmy Kimmel Reveal A Spider-Man: Far From Home Exclusive

On the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host reveals that he was supposed to make his Marvel Universe debut with Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home–but unfortunately, the scene got cut.

Luckily for us, Kimmel gave the world a full look at his acting debut in the brand new Spider-Man film, and once you watch it….it’ll become pretty obvious why this scene was deleted. Peep the clip down below to watch the hilarious interaction between Tom Holland and Jimmy Kimmel in a never-before-seen, fake deleted scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home.