Trophies: Meek Mill Receives A Social Justice Award At NYU’s McSilver Institute

Meek Mill Was Recognized At The Seventh Annual McSilver Awards At NYU

Meek Mill is out her collecting his flowers while he can still smell ’em–and that includes a whole lot of awards.

On Monday June 10, the rapper was among the six individuals that was recognized at the seventh annual McSilver Awards, which was held at New York University. The ceremony acknowledges the “Vanguards for Social Justice who are prominent in their fields and unafraid to use their platforms to help create a more equitable and just world.”

Congratulations to @MeekMill for receiving a social justice award at the @NYUMcSilver institute tonight. Learn more: https://t.co/gRrGQEkCga pic.twitter.com/sVifHA1W68 — Roc Nation (@RocNation) June 11, 2019

As both a founding partner and co-chair of the criminal justice reform organization REFORM Alliance, Meek’s personal experiences with our unjust legal system have inspired him to move through life here on out as a voice for the voiceless. His high-profile network–which includes Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft–has helped him raise a whopping $50 million that will be used in their fight to “dramatically reduce the number of people who are needlessly trapped in the system.”

“I’m honored by this recognition,” Meek said about the award in a statement. “When I was released from prison last year, I knew I had a responsibility to use my voice to speak up for the voiceless and fight for criminal justice reform. Change will take time, but me and my team at the REFORM Alliance are committed to making a real difference and fixing a broken justice system.”